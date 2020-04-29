|
|
McClain, Mildred
Dec 27, 1927 - Apr 25, 2020
Mitty, at the age of 92, slipped peacefully into the arms of her beloved Jesus. Mitty's great strength of character was rooted in her deep devotion to God, her family and her loyalty to friends.
Mildred was born in Sarasota to Clyde Biorseth and Hannah Hinton on December 27, 1927. After graduating from Sarasota High and attending Florida State she married, William Fred McClain on December 28, 1947 in Sarasota.
Mildred lovingly raised her three children, Jan, Jeff and Jill with patience, discipline and humility. As a US Air-Force family they spent years travelling the country until settling in Sarasota. Mildred was the most selfless person, so humble and sweet who always offered her uplifting, positive advice. Throughout the entirety of her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she lovingly shared with all who surrounded her.
Mildred joins her parents, Clyde and Hannah, her beloved husband William McClain, daughter Jan, brother Emmett and grandchildren Natasha and Matt in Heaven.
Mildred is survived by her son Jeff McClain (Tina) and daughter Jill McClain; her adoring grandchildren: Somer Mullins (Ryan), Candice Turnbull (Brian), Chance Walton (Lauren), Chase Walton (Sarah), Chelsey Ebner (Nathan) and Lauren Craft (Joe) and six great grandchildren.
Prayers, condolences and memories are gratefully accepted at [email protected]
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020