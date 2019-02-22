Home

Mildred "Millie" Messner


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred "Millie" Messner Obituary
Messner, Mildred "Millie"
Feb 25, 1917 - Feb 20, 2019
Mildred "Millie" Messner, 101, died in Englewood on February 20, 2019. She was born February 25, 1917 as one of ten children to Mary Ann and Alexander Hache. Millie moved to Englewood in 1984 where she enjoyed golfing, bowling, line dancing and swimming.
She is survived by step-son, Edward (Carol) Messner; step-daughter-in-law Roxann Messner; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Marion Rea, Donelda Soave, Doris (Ted) Jamieson and Desmond (Rosemary) Hache; numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by husbands, Joseph Skidmore, William Graham and Marvin Messner; son, David Skidmore; step-sons, David, Bob and James Messner.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, FL
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
