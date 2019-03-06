|
|
Honaker, Mildred Moricz
Aug 26, 1925 - Mar 3, 2019
Mildred Moricz Honaker, 93, of Sarasota passed away March 3, 2019. She was born in Wadesboro, North Carolina on August 26, 1925. Mildred was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity and the Palm Aire Country Club. She is survived by her loving daughter Donna Hampton, dear son Brad Moricz, 4 grandchildren, and 3 cherished great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Friday, March 8th at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Traditional funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 9th at Church of the Nativity, 5900 North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota, with interment following in Sarasota Memorial Park. In addition to flowers, Mildred's family requests memorial contributions be made to Church of the Nativity, 5900 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34243. To send condolences please visit www. toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019