Mildred Talcott
1920 - 2020
Talcott, Mildred
Sep 27, 1920 - Nov 2, 2020
Mildred M. Talcott, 100, born September 27, 1920 and joined the side of God, November 2, 2020, due to natural causes.
She was born and raised in Gary, Indiana. She married her sweetheart, James Talcott in 1949. She raised her daughter and her son in Des Moines, Iowa until 1970, when they moved to Florida.
Millie was a stay-at-home mother, who was deeply involved in her church activities and PEO group. She loved her church family immensely and even at 100 years old, would "light up" when she heard from them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Talcott and her daughter, Sharon Smith. She is survived by her son, Theodore Talcott, 1 daughter-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service, at noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Talcott family.



Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
