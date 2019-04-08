Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Gate Chapel - Sarasota
6903 S. Tamiami Tr.
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Blate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred V. Blate


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred V. Blate Obituary
Blate, Mildred V.
Dec 14, 1918 - Apr 6, 2019
Mildred Blate died peacefully in Sarasota on April 6th at the age of 100. She previously resided in Great Neck, NY.
Mildred is preceded in death by husband Howard E. Blate. Survived by son Mark and daughter Barbara (Bobbie) Levy and brothers, Donald (wife Gloria) Victor and Jack Victor. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Dara (husband Rob) Coope, Andrew (wife Rachel) Blate, Micah (wife Crystal) Blate and great grandchildren Samantha, Colin and Kiera Coope and Carter and Riley Blate. Remembered with love by Sharon Lash and nephews Fred Giffords, Jon, Jeffrey and Larry Victor and nieces Norma Giffords and Cammie Cohen and Rhonda and Judy Victor.
Mildred graduated New Jersey College for Women. She was a devoted wife, homemaker, jewelry maker and bridge player.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now