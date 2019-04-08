|
Blate, Mildred V.
Dec 14, 1918 - Apr 6, 2019
Mildred Blate died peacefully in Sarasota on April 6th at the age of 100. She previously resided in Great Neck, NY.
Mildred is preceded in death by husband Howard E. Blate. Survived by son Mark and daughter Barbara (Bobbie) Levy and brothers, Donald (wife Gloria) Victor and Jack Victor. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Dara (husband Rob) Coope, Andrew (wife Rachel) Blate, Micah (wife Crystal) Blate and great grandchildren Samantha, Colin and Kiera Coope and Carter and Riley Blate. Remembered with love by Sharon Lash and nephews Fred Giffords, Jon, Jeffrey and Larry Victor and nieces Norma Giffords and Cammie Cohen and Rhonda and Judy Victor.
Mildred graduated New Jersey College for Women. She was a devoted wife, homemaker, jewelry maker and bridge player.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019