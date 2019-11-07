|
Bell, Miles William
October 27, 2019
It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Miles William Bell, aged 59, in Camrose, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, October 27th, 2019.
He is survived by his family: Tanya Bell and Hannah Makokis of Edmonton, AB; Mary MacKay and Charlie Stuart of Camrose, AB; Allison and Crawford Stephens of Delaware, ON; Merry Ann Bell of Olds, AB; Ron and Maggie Schippling of Cambridge, ON; Tara and Michel Mondou of Cambridge, ON; Daniel Chornopyski and Miriam Ali of Morris, MB; Noreen Bell and Lyle Rayof St. Albert, AB; Jack and Iris Bell of Winnipeg, MB; Cathy Swanton of Duncan, BC; Jim Swanton of Lethbridge, AB; Jason Bell of Winnipeg, MB; Justin Bell of Winnipeg, MB; Andrea Watts of Edmonton, AB; Caroline Matthews of Edmonton, AB; Michael Archibald of Sylvan Lake, AB; Nick Swanton; Max Swanton; and Helena Bell of Winnipeg, MB. He was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Margaret Lynn Bell and Bill Bell, as well as family members Catherine Barron, Pete Gellatly, Harold Archibald, and Angus Archibald.
Miles was a kind, considerate and wonderful son, father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and best friend to many. He is also survived by a multitude of treasured friends and colleagues too numerous to possibly list. He was a successful businessman with an incredible work ethic who over the course of his lifetime built and loved his three businesses- Banner Feeds, Rapid Strides, and Real Solutions Plus. Miles was always proud of how many families he supported through these companies. A consummate story-teller who loved to laugh, he was always caring and generous and without judgment of others. There is a long list of people Miles has helped and affected over the years in many many ways, most importantly by being giving with his time and moral support. It is not possible for us to put into words how greatly he was loved nor how deeply he will be missed.
As per Miles' wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be announced on a later date. In memory of Miles and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to a .
