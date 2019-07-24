Herald Tribune Obituaries
Millie Eugene Bailey


1917 - 2019
Bailey, Millie Eugene
Sep. 9, 1917 - Jul. 23, 2019
Millie Eugene Bailey was born in Chicago, IL to Max and Millie Anne Suter. She was predeceased by sons, Walter E. "Buck" Bailey and Harold A. Rydberg and daughter Judy E. Conway. She is survived by daughters Jan Carol Hernandez of Valrico and Jeanne A. Wadsworth (Donald) of Sarasota; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
Millie passed at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. No service is planned. Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Millie's memory to Sarasota Humane Society or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 28, 2019
