Christner, Millissa G.
Aug 04, 1969 - Aug 17, 2019
Millissa passed to join the Lord at home in Sarasota, Fl. She was born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to Jennifer Denny and was the youngest of two children. Missy was a loving mother, wife, sister and daughter, a lifelong Sarasota resident. Missy was loved by all that knew her or just crossed her path in her life. She will be greatly missed. Millissa is survived by her mother Jennifer, her husband of 30 years Michael, sons David and Justin. The mother of her first grandchild, Annie. Brother Stewart and Gina his wife. Her many nieces and nephews and many other friends and family. Services will be for family and friends Sept 6th, 3pm at Church of the Palms. 3224 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, Fl. 34239
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019