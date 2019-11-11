|
|
Blick, Milton H.
Mar. 28, 1922 - Nov. 6, 2019
Milton H. Blick passed away peacefully at the age of 97, on November 6, 2019, in Sarasota. Devoted husband of 68 years to the late Naomi Trueblood Blick; loving father of James Blick and Carol Hosler; beloved grandfather to Noelle, James, Shannon, Angela, Lee Jr., Sherry, Ashley and Joshua; and great grandfather to 16. Born in Lynn, MA on March 28, 1922, Milton was graduated with honors from Indiana University in 1943, and the National War College in 1961. A distinguished veteran and statesman, Milton leaves a legacy of steadfast commitment to serving his country. From the shores of Normandy in WWII, to his 18 years served in the Reserves, he was awarded many honors including four battle stars and a bronze star, and retired as a Lt. Col. His esteemed civilian service included working for the new Marshall Plan Agency and in various senior positions in the Pentagon. His extensive international work during these years was a source of lifelong friendships, Anglophilia, and pride. A fierce patriot, Milton remained passionate about foreign affairs throughout his life. The only thing that he was devoted to more than his country was his precious wife, Naomi, whom he married in NYC in 1949. In later years, he became a prolific writer of Odes, which he filled with his dry wit and deep affection for his loved ones. He and Naomi were avid travelers, and spent many wonderful years fully engaged in the retirement community of the Glenridge.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota where the family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to service time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019