Rauch, Milton Richard
June 14, 1927 - Feb. 3, 2020
Milton R. Rauch died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a recent injury at age 92.
Milton was born in Buffalo, NY June 14, 1927. He served as a Seaman 1st class in the US Navy at the end of WWII. He married his high school sweetheart, Isabel Luttrell; they were inseparable companions, travelers, and volunteers through their 68 years of marriage. Milton was a skilled dental technician.
He was thoroughly a craftsman in everything he did, which ranged from home repairs to woodworking, toymaking, and jewelry design. He was a loyal volunteer trolley driver at the Ringling Museum and usher at the Asolo Theater for more than three decades. He also served at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, with the Meals on Wheels program, and was a longtime member and usher at the Church of the Redeemer. He loved classic cars and was an active member of the Model A Restorers Club. Milton loved to laugh and brought his humor and sense of fun to every encounter.
He is survived by his wife Isabel, his children Ruth and Paul, his daughter-in-law Debra, and his grandchildren Heather and Shawn.
Burial arrangements will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020