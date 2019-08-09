|
|
Sussman, Milton
Oct 11, 1922 - Aug 4, 2019
ROCHESTER, NY- Age 96. Predeceased by his wife, Sovka, parents, Samuel & Rose Sussman, sisters, Florence Sussman & Shirley Lansdown. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle (George) Weiner & Philip Sussman; grandsons, Jonathan (Michele) Sadik, Paul (Vesna) Sanders & Scott (Shannon) Sadik; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Talia, Abigail, Teo & Kennedy.
Services were held in Rochester, NY. Donations may be made to a in Milt's memory. For more information, visit: ww.BrightonMC.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019