Abbot, Minerva
Theresa "Terry"
Aug. 8, 1927 - Mar. 30, 2019
Terry passed away peacefully at her home in Sarasota, FL. Survived by her beloved husband Richard "Dick"; Son Andre "Danny" Blaquier; daughter-in-law Karin; sister Charlotte Chico; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her sister Frieda; brothers Abe and Sol.
Terry was born in New York City to Greinom and Blume Nachamkin. She became a dancer with the New York Roxciettes, which later became the Manhattan Rockettes. Terry then joined the circus and worked for the famous Wallenda Family. After retiring from the circus, Terry worked as an LPN at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Terry and Dick have been active members of Showfolks of Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
There will be a private interment for Terry and a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019