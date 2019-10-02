|
Brown, Minnie
Jan 8, 1937 - Sept 24, 2019
Minnie Brown, 82, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Crescent City, Florida, died on Sept 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on October 4, 2019, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton, Florida. Services will be held at 10:00am on October 5, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Avenue East. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019