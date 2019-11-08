Home

Skyway Memorial Funeral Home
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery
Miriam Berninger


1930 - 2019
Miriam Berninger Obituary
Berninger, Miriam
Jan 1, 1930 - Nov 1, 2019
Miriam Berninger, 89 years young, died on November 1 in Sarasota Fl. She was the only child of Lloyd and Pauline Walker. Miriam graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She later went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse.
Miriam taught elementary school for several years in Michigan, Virginia and Wisconsin. She later worked as an LPN for the WIC program and for home health care. Miriam was very artistic and enjoyed designing additions to homes, sewing, knitting, crocheting, braiding rugs and doing needle lace. In retirement, Miriam enjoyed growing bonsai and being a member of several bonsai clubs.
Survivors include her children Mary Lou, Linda (Rick), Jo Ann (Christian) and Doug; grandchildren Amy Li, Mia Xing, Brandon, Kristina, Julie, Josh and Louisa; and greatgrandchildren Matt, Ben, Micah, Kaden, Tyler, and soon to be new baby Cora.
Miriam will be buried along side her husband Lou at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery on Friday January 3 at 11:30 am. Memorials may be directed to Selby Gardens in Sarasota or the Sho Fu Bonsai Society of Sarasota.
Photos can be viewed on SkywayMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
