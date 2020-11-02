Kady, Mitchell John
Jul 3, 1953 - Oct 25, 2020
Mitchell John Kady, age 67, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born July 3, 1953 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Joseph R. and Jeanne C. (Calamoneri) Kady.
Mitchell was a 1972 Sarasota High School graduate. He was a sports enthusiast, always cheering on the Rays, Buccaneers and the Miami Hurricanes.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Scott R. Kady, Keith E. Kady and Lisa A. Hoffman and nieces Marisa George, Amanda Hasbrook and Kaylene Sherrod and their families.
A visitation for Mitchell will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM, both at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Florida 34232, interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, Florida 34236.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com
for the Kady family.