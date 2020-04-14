|
|
Rowe, Mollie
Nov 04, 1952 - Apr 13, 2020
Mollie Merrifield Rowe, age 67, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died of pancreatic cancer on April 13, 2020. Born November 4, 1952, Mollie grew up in Sarasota, Florida. She was a graduate of Florida State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Visual Arts and Interior Design. Her professional career was serving retail customers in interior design with products from high-end quality fabrics to Waterford crystal. Mollie was the only child of Bernard 'Murf' and Lois A. Merrifield, who preceded her in death.
Mollie was widely regarded as a strong, loving, and loyal friend. She is survived by a large and devoted group of friends who respect and love her as a 'sister' and a member of our families. She had a passion for travel, which resulted in journeys around the globe, which she shared with friends with whom she traveled and those with whom she related her stories and adventures upon her return. Mollie was a caring and loving person who was both fun and a comfort to be around. She remains a blessing to those of us who loved and shared our lives with her; she will greatly be missed.
Mollie was a member of the Sharon Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Afterwards, Mollie's family of friends will travel to Sarasota, Florida to inter her remains and celebrate her life. Mollie will be lay to rest with her parents at Palm Memorial Park. Blessed are those of us who shared Mollie's life and who now live with our memories of her. She enriched our quality of life; we are better for it because she touched our lives in a meaningful way.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020