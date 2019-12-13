|
Magner(Prolejko), Monica E
Sep 27, 1936 - Nov 26, 2019
Monica E. Magner, wife of the late attorney Philip H. Magner Jr., passed away on Nov. 26th, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1936, to the late Stanley and Jean Prolejko, Monica was a legal secretary when she met her husband, whom she lovingly supported while raising their sons, Steven and Daniel. She was a real estate agent in Buffalo for several years prior to retiring with her husband to Longboat Key.
Monica enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, socializing with great friends in Buffalo and Sarasota, and Tampa Bay Lightning hockey. The heart and soul of her family, nothing brought Monica more joy then her caring for her husband and sons, and spoiling her five grandchildren Stevie(Gabbie), Stephanie, Alyssa, Brandon and Lola Belle. Along with Steven and Daniel, Monica is survived by her loving big brother Robert Prolejko of Buffalo and daughters-in-law Susie, Paloma and Debbie and her grandchildren, all of Sarasota. A Memorial Mass for Monica will be held at 9:30a.m. on Friday, Dec 20th,2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 2506 Gulf Gate Dr. Sarasota, Fl. 34231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019