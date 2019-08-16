|
|
Pieper, Monica
Nov 10, 1935 - Aug 11, 2019
Monica F. Pieper, 83, Sarasota, FL, formerly of Jasper, IN, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her four children.
She was a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church and St. Thomas More Catholic Church, both in Sarasota, FL. She was one of Sun Hydraulics original employees and she was dedicated to them for over 25 years. After she retired from Sun Hydraulics, she volunteered at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 19 years.
She dedicated her life to God, to service and to her family. She loved well and was deeply loved.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert. Surviving are her children: Jane Pieper, Jean Johnson (Tom), Donna Specht (David), and Kevin Pieper, a brother, Victor Giesler, and two sisters, Rumilda Persohn and Doris Chandler, and six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life mass will be held 9:30am Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL. She loved color so colorful attire is encouraged. A reception will be held afterwards in the Spirit Center at the Church.
Burial of the cremains will be in Mary's Garden on the church grounds after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, St. Martha Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL, or St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL.
