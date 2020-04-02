|
|
Hussong, Monique
Jan 1, 1923 - Mar 23, 2020
Paris and Sarasota have something in common today -- even more so than they usually do. Together they have lost a true treasure. Monique Roblot Hussong left us on March 23, after 97 spirited, smart, action-packed years.
Our elegant Parisienne started her rich journey on January 1 (great date for a start, right?), 1923. Paris was once again feeling very much like the "gay Paris" of legend, having come through the twin crises of WWI and the Spanish flu. It was the Paris of Stravinsky and Picasso, and Ernest Hemingway had just arrived, happily declaring "Paris is a movable feast." Monique literally cut her teeth in that cultural feast, absorbing those rich worlds of tradition, culture and history, moving between her family's home in the fashionable 16th arrondissement of Paris and the sprawling family "farm" in Vire, Normandy, just west of the city. These glorious years ended brutally in 1940, when Monique was 17, with the arrival into Paris of the German army. The stories she could tell were stunning, the experiences and harsh realities of those years still crystal clear in her memory after six decades.
After the war, Monique studied and worked in Paris, until....she finally met the love of her life, Jacques Hussong, a handsome engineer serving in overseas duty in the petroleum industry -- at that moment stationed on Bahrain Island in the Persian Gulf. They were married in Paris just before Christmas, 1961.
From there, Monique started her next chapter, joining Jacques as he moved through assignments in places like Turkey, England, Sumatra, and Korea. What a marvelous time to be young, in love, and seeing the world.
In 1976 she and Jacques began their next chapter, retiring and moving to Sarasota, where Monique was finally able to fully embrace the artform she most loved: Opera. For the next 40 years she attended and volunteered for the Sarasota Opera, enthusiastically coaching the singers in their French roles. She was also an exacting French teacher, a gracious hostess, a cut-throat bridge player (though according to Monique herself, never very good), and an enthusiastic participant in her Thursday French luncheon group. Until last year, she flew back and forth from Sarasota to Paris and Seattle, and celebrated her 95th birthday with her family in Havana. (Doesn't everyone?) When it was gently suggested to her that she give up driving, at 95, she asked, "but how will the old people get around....?" Only two years earlier she had been stopped and given her first and only speeding ticket and spoke proudly of it.
Monique was also a chef magnifique. She and Jacques joined their Seattle family every Thanksgiving for 30 years, arriving the Saturday before the holiday. By Sunday afternoon Monique would have pulled out her own knives, brought from Sarasota, taken control of the kitchen, and started peeling, chopping, seasoning, cooking, pureeing, tasting, and re-seasoning, ending right on time as the turkey came out of the oven. She would finally sit down, always elegantly dressed, surrounded by raucous hungry grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a few dogs, for her first glass of vintage champagne of the evening. When the holiday was over and it was time to go home to Florida, she never left without making a batch of her famous silky chocolate mayonnaise for her adored son-in-law, Jerry.
Monique will be enormously missed by her family, spread from Paris to Seattle, and her wonderful and rich network of friends in Sarasota. She added sophistication, humor, and style to every gathering -- and woe be to the one who gets a detail of his European history wrong.
Monique was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Jacques (2006), and is survived by her nephew, Yves Henry Roblot (Adeline) and their three children, all of Paris. She is also survived by her stepson, Donald Hussong (Senia), and step-daughter, Lyn Grinstein (Jerry), all of Seattle, and through them her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all of her wonderful friends and neighbors who looked in on her so lovingly these past years, and the devoted attention of the staff and caregivers of Take Care Home Health, as well as the staff of Tidewell Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236; (941) 328 1300.
Close friends will be kept informed of any arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020