Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Morris's life story with friends and family

Share Morris's life story with friends and family

Maxwell, Morris Bernard

Feb 29, 1956 - May 30, 2020

Morris Bernard Maxwell, 64, of Palmetto, Florida, died on May 30, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church 1720 6th Ave W., Palmetto, Fla 34221. Visitation 6-8 p. m. Friday June 5 at Westside Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store