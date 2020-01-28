Home

Mortimer Karpp


1938 - 2020
Mortimer Karpp Obituary
Karpp, Mortimer
Aug 20, 1938 - Dec 16, 2019
Mortimer C. Karpp, Jr., 81, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Hamilton, NY. He attended Hamilton High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy, the US Army Reserve and the National Guard. He came to Florida in 1971. He was retired from Manatee County Schools.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Karpp of Bradenton, daughters; Maureen Karpp of Bradenton; Christina ( David ) Sorensen of Sarasota and son Lance ( Kelly ) Karpp of Parrish; sisters Sharon Shattuck and Diane Potter; 11 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren and several neices and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at the Sarasota Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
