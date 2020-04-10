|
|
Skirboll, Morton Jay
Apr 7, 2020
Morton Jay Skirboll, 82, passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Bunny, loving children Stephen (Lauren), Lisa (Larry) Axelrod, and his adoring grandchildren, Jordyn, Rian, Bayley, Isabella, and Ben, who affectionately referred to him as "Poppy". He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him and remembered for his compassion, generosity, keen sense of humor, and warm personality.
A proud native of Pittsburgh, PA, Mort earned his Chemical Engineering and Business Management degrees from Carnegie Mellon University. Relocating to Rochester, NY, he founded Liquitane Corporation, a manufacturer of plastic containers with four factories in New York and Pennsylvania. Throughout his business career, he was highly regarded by his customers and employees for his integrity and loyalty.
Upon retirement, he and Bunny became part-time residents of Longboat Key, Florida where he remained active in the arts, as well as enjoying his love of tennis and golf. Mort was a generous supporter of numerous cultural and health-related organizations, including Jewish Federation of Sarasota, Compeer Sarasota, Sarasota Orchestra, Glasser-Schoenbaum Center, and Senior Friendship Center.
He was so appreciative of the love of his family and many friends, and the life that he was able to lead, never forgetting his humble roots.
To honor Mort's life, donations may be made to a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020