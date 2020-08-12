Mandle, Morton
Jun 9, 1923 - Aug 11, 2020
Morton Mandle, of Sarasota, FL passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born June 9, 1923 in Chicago, IL to the late Maurice and Esther (Epstein) Mandle.
Morton was a graduate of the University of Illinois. He proudly served in the USAF, Staff Sergeant, a WW2 veteran, where he trained the crew of The Enola Gay. He was an avid boater and champion tennis player. He was a member of the United States Tennis Association.
He is survived by his wife, Jytte Winslow-Mandle; loving daughters, Judy Mandle, Jill (Murray) Caplan, and Barbara (Steve) Feld; cherished grandchildren, Adam Condit, Abby Quinn, Traci (Skip) Carpenter, Becca Quinn, Michael Feld, Jeffrey (Alexandra) Feld, Emily Feld and Danny Caplan and great grandchildren, Ella Hazan, Rylan and William Carpenter. Morton is preceded in death by his first wife, mother of his children, Jean "Gingy" Mandle and sister, Shirlee Mandle Glueck.
Memorial contribution may be made to Biden for President, PO Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102, https://joebiden.com
Morton's last words "I hate that Trump."