Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Pasternack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton Pasternack


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Morton Pasternack Obituary
Pasternack, Morton
May 23, 1927 - May 30, 2019
Mort grew up in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. The Army Specialized Training Program offered him a full college scholarship in exchange for military service, an opportunity for which he was always grateful. He enjoyed a long career in civil service, retiring as Head of Statistics at Bethesda Naval Medical Center in 1986. Mort was a connoisseur of pizza, avid player of black jack and poker, voracious reader of news periodicals, and scrupulous minder of elected officials in the nation's capital. He loved dogs, New Orleans jazz, folk and traditional music, and sports. He played third base for Venice Senior Softball for more than 20 years after retiring to Sarasota. He loved Alderman Oaks, which he called home during the past two years. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Fusae, and survived by his second wife, Patricia, daughter Nancy, and stepdaughter Leslie. Donations in lieu of flowers to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now