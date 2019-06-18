|
|
Pasternack, Morton
May 23, 1927 - May 30, 2019
Mort grew up in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. The Army Specialized Training Program offered him a full college scholarship in exchange for military service, an opportunity for which he was always grateful. He enjoyed a long career in civil service, retiring as Head of Statistics at Bethesda Naval Medical Center in 1986. Mort was a connoisseur of pizza, avid player of black jack and poker, voracious reader of news periodicals, and scrupulous minder of elected officials in the nation's capital. He loved dogs, New Orleans jazz, folk and traditional music, and sports. He played third base for Venice Senior Softball for more than 20 years after retiring to Sarasota. He loved Alderman Oaks, which he called home during the past two years. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Fusae, and survived by his second wife, Patricia, daughter Nancy, and stepdaughter Leslie. Donations in lieu of flowers to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 18 to June 19, 2019