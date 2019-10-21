|
Lane IV, Moses
Aug 19, 1923 - Oct 19, 2019
Moses Lane IV, 96 of Bradenton since 1982 formerly of Birmingham, CT, passed away October 19, 2019. In his early years, flying was his life; starting at age 12 in his father's Waco Model D Biplane. He graduated from Dension University where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He was a Veteran of World War II as a fighter pilot - MTO - 15th AF, he worked for Ford Motor Company for 32 years and he was a member of El Conquistador Country Club and El Conquistador Raquet Club for 40 years. He is predeceased by his adult daughter, Terry Jennifer Deevy and her husband, William; his adult son, Larry Bradford Lane and the love of his life for 72 years, Pat Callahan who recently passed away in August. He is survived by his daughter, Bari Dreissigacker and her husband, Peter; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He had as full a life as anyone could possibly have, he enjoyed and will be watching the line calls and gimme putts of all the big shooters still above ground. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019