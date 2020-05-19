Mozelle Newsome Fortune
Fortune, Mozelle Newsome
June 10, 1938 - May 15, 2020
Mozelle Newsome Fortune, 81, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Ward Temple AME Church, 1015 5Th St. Bradenton at Funeral Services and Interment will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
