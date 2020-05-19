Or Copy this URL to Share

Fortune, Mozelle Newsome

June 10, 1938 - May 15, 2020

Mozelle Newsome Fortune, 81, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Ward Temple AME Church, 1015 5Th St. Bradenton at Funeral Services and Interment will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



