Fortune, Mozelle Newsome
June 10, 1938 - May 15, 2020
Mozelle Newsome Fortune, 81, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 15, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday @ Ward Temple AME Church, 1015 5Th St. Bradenton at Funeral Services and Interment will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.