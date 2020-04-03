|
Einwag (Elliott), Muffet
Jun 11, 1962 - Mar 23, 2020
Muffet passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020 due to a heart attack.
A lifelong Sarasota resident and Riverview High School graduate, Muff cherished her endless summers growing up on Siesta Key in the 1970s. Along with her best girlfriends (Karen, Laurie, Robin, Jackie, Sue and Diana), her brothers and other "key rats" she lived and laughed through Peacock Rd. Bigfoot sightings, Rock Superbowl concerts, live bands in the living room when her parents were on vacation ("Okay, who set the couch on fire!"), cutting through the woods to 7-11, bridge jumping, Saturday nights at Turtle Beach parking lot, catching the bus at Rexall Drugs (now Capt. Curts), 3 am knocks on her window when her brother forgot his house key, countless hours listening to music, watching sunsets from The Wall, swimming, horseback riding and hanging out with her best friends.
Muffet worked for many years as a manager at Foxy Lady on Siesta Key and her sense of style, fashion, joyful personality and beautiful smile left an enduring impact on her colleagues and customers. It was during this time she reconnected with her high school classmate, Brian Einwag, and the two fell madly in love with each other and were married. Muff and Brian were struck with the entrepreneurial spirit and they opened a children's retail clothing store, Rug Rat Rags & Company, which they operated for many years on St. Armands Circle.
Muffet and Brian's true calling to help others was realized when they started Camp Florida Fishtales, a non profit organization dedicated to providing a summer camp for children with disabilities and providing a temporary respite for their parents and caregivers. Muffet's commitment to ensure each child had an incredible and memorable experience every summer at camp showed us all how truly big and beautiful her heart was. While she and Brian had no children, Muffet considered every child that attended Camp Fishtales one of her own. In that respect, Muff was a Mom to hundreds of children.
After her beloved husband Brian passed away in 2000, Muffet continued Camp Florida Fish Tales for many years until her own health issues prevented her from doing so. Muff's inner strength and positive personality continued to shine each and every day in retirement as she continued to spread her good mojo and positive energy to all of her friends and family.
Muffet is survived by her loving parents, Sally and Gerald Steinberg of Malibu, CA. and Chris and Pat Elliott of Travelers Rest, SC., her beloved brothers Mark Elliott (Jenifer), and Michael Elliott (Kristin) and two awesome nephews, Will and Tommy, her best friends for life Jim and Donna Pyle and Debra Lindsey. Deb said it best: "Muffet was like a beautiful movie that I didn't want to end".
Muffet, we love you. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your journey here on earth. We will see you again.
A Celebration of Life for Muffet will be scheduled for a later date.
