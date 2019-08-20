|
|
Hendricks, Muriel Helen
Nov. 6, 1924 - August 18, 2019
On the night of August 18, the world lost an incredibly vivacious woman. Muriel Helen Hendricks of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully in her home. She was the devoted wife of the late Stanley Hendricks, loving mother of the late Bruce Hendricks (Helene), and Amey Lariviere, adoring grandmother of Jenny Lariviere (Todd), Lauren Cohen (Adam), Jared Hendricks (Jenna) and Brian Hendricks (Sarah) and great grandmother of Taleea and Annalise Lariviere-Brown, Lily and Brody Hendricks, and Brandon Cohen. She lived a full life of love, music and incredible friendships. She was a dedicated teacher and helped found the Sarasota Jazz Society.
A service will be held today at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 6903 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
Donations can be made in Muriel's name to the:
Stan Hendricks Jazz Fund or Women's American Ort, Inc. (ortamerica.org)
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019