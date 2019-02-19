|
Quimby, Muriel "Yoy" Smith
July 24, 1923 - Feb 10, 2019
Muriel "Yoy" Quimby, age 95, died on February 10 at the Overlook Masonic Skilled Nursing Facility in Charlton, MA surrounded by family and others who loved and cared for her. Born in Flushing, NY to Grace and Forrest Smith, Yoy lived in Scarsdale, NY, Darien, CT, Bedford, NH, Holden, MA, and Sarasota FL before moving to Overlook with her husband in 2007.
Yoy graduated from Scarsdale High School and earned a B.A. from Denison University. She was the Executive Director for The Scarsdale NY Girl Scout Council, the Director of Adult Education and Volunteer Coordinator for Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA, and the Director of the Challenge Program for the Women's Resource Center in Sarasota, FL.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert F. Quimby. She is survived by sons G. Forrest Quimby of Hillsborough, NH, and Robert Quimby of New Milford, CT and daughter Wendy Quimby of Framingham, MA. She is also survived by grandchildren Elijah Quimby of Manchester, NH, Taylor Quimby of Concord, NH, Jonathan Quimby of New Milford, CT, Marissa Quimby of Seattle, WA, Jordan Quimby of New York, NY and three great-grandchildren: Phineas, Charlotte, and Oliver. She also leaves a sister Grace Greene of Sarasota, FL as well as a large extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Overlook Chapel in Charlton, MA on Sunday, February 24 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Women's Resource Center, 340 South Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, FL 34237, or Overlook Hospice Services, 88 Masonic Rd, #2, Charlton, MA 01507.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019