|
|
Becht, Muriel W.
Oct 13, 1921 - Aug 8, 2019
Muriel W. Becht, 97, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on August 8, 2019. She is survived by 7 children, 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Muriel was preceded in death by her loving husband and 2 children. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM with services at 6:00 PM at Toale Brothers Gulf Gate Chapel 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fl. 34231 Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:30 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019