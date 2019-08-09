Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Gate Chapel - Sarasota
6903 S. Tamiami Tr.
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gulf Gate Chapel - Sarasota
6903 S. Tamiami Tr.
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gulf Gate Chapel - Sarasota
6903 S. Tamiami Tr.
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gulf Gate Chapel - Sarasota
6903 S. Tamiami Tr.
Sarasota, FL 34231
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Becht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel W. Becht


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel W. Becht Obituary
Becht, Muriel W.
Oct 13, 1921 - Aug 8, 2019
Muriel W. Becht, 97, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on August 8, 2019. She is survived by 7 children, 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Muriel was preceded in death by her loving husband and 2 children. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM with services at 6:00 PM at Toale Brothers Gulf Gate Chapel 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Fl. 34231 Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:30 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now