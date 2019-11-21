|
|
Renfrew, M.D., Murray Samuel
Sept 27, 1936 - Nov 14, 2019
Murray Samuel Renfrew was born September 27, 1936 and died peacefully at his home in Sarasota, Florida on November 14, 2019. Throughout his life, he was an earnest student and lover of nature, history, literature, film, music and the sea.
He was born in Hazel Park, Royal Oak Township, outside of Detroit, Michigan and raised with his brother and sisters, James, Margaret and Betty, by his parents, Samuel and Elizabeth, who had emigrated from Greenock, Scotland and settled in Detroit in 1922.
After graduating from Royal Oak High School in 1954, Murray enlisted in the United States Army in 1955, served in Korea as a Specialist 4/Surveyor, and received an honorary discharge in 1957. He earned his B.A. from Albion College, Michigan in 1961 and his M.D. from the University of Michigan in 1964. From 1964 to 1969, he completed his rotating internship and general surgery residency at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan,
During his second year of medical school in 1962, Murray fell in love with Susan Murbach of Archbold, Ohio, a University of Michigan senior. Married the following year, they settled in Ann Arbor where their two children, Katherine and David, were born. In 1969, Murray began his general surgery practice in Archbold and Wauseon, Ohio, operating at Detwiler Memorial Hospital. The family moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1971, where Murray practiced general surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the old Doctors Hospital. Upon retiring from general surgery in 1982, he became the medical director of the CARE Unit--Alcohol Recovery Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. From 1986 to 1989, he completed a residency in general psychiatry at Northeastern Universities College of Medicine (NEOUCOM) in Akron, Ohio. He then returned to Sarasota to serve as a senior staff psychiatrist at G Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Florida from 1989 to 2000. He retired in 2000 and then worked part-time as an outpatient psychiatrist at Manatee Glens in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James, and sister, Margaret Randolph. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Susan, his sister, Betty Campbell and husband, Ed, son, David and wife, Nina, their children, Joey and Lexie, and daughter, Katherine and husband, Mike Rathke and their son, Kurt.
Murray will be honored by a celebration of his life with family and friends at his home on December 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium of Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019