More Obituaries for Myles Elias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myles G. Elias


1930 - 2020
Myles G. Elias Obituary
Elias, Myles G.
Myles G. Elias, of Sarasota, Florida, was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 25, 1930, and passed away on April 5, 2020. A lifelong fan of Detroit, sports, film, literature, Jewish delis, and crossword puzzles, he is survived by his loved ones: his wife of 30 years, Gerri; his two sons, Grant, of California, and Marc, of Michigan; his sister-in-law, Carol; his niece, Dawn; his grand-nephew, Matthew; and his stepsons, Dr. James Rossen (Dina) and Elliot Rossen (Anne) and their children, to whom he was always "Grandpa" – Chloe, Stuart (Cara, and new baby, Gene), Nathan, and Jordan. Visiting Las Vegas with Nathan and Jordan and playing "Hearts" with Chloe and Stuart were highpoints of those years. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
