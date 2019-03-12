|
Kaner, Myron Joseph (Sonny)
June 24, 1923 - March 9, 2019
Myron J. (Sonny) Kaner, 95, of Sarasota and Manhattan passed away on March 9, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1923 to Louis and Bertha (Goodman) Kaner in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens. Sonny served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946, serving in the Pacific Campaign. He was a graduate of both the US Merchant Marine Academy and Columbia University. He was a Registered Pharmacist and was the owner of Model Pharmacy in Astoria NY. An avid golfer, he was a member of Rockland Country Club, serving as its Secretary. Sonny also served on the Astoria Community Board and volunteered as a Patient Advocate at Doctors Hospital in Manhattan.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stuart and Arthur, and daughter Pamela. He is survived by his wife Joan, stepsons Paul and Mark Fenaroli and son Michael as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N Orange Ave., Sarasota, at 4PM on Saturday March 16. Interment will be at New Montefiore Cemetery in Pinelawn NY at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019