Bailey, Myrtle E.

Jan 19, 1925 - Jul 6, 2020

Myrtle E. Bailey, 95, died on July 6, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. She was born in Pinetops, NC, moved to Windsor, NC and lived in Portsmouth, VA, Miami and Jacksonville, FL, Wilmington, DE, Kendall Park, NJ, Newington, CT, New Zealand, Greenville, NC and Sarasota, FL. Myrtle attended East Carolina College in Greenville, NC and was a bookkeeper at the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, VA.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Milton "Bill" Bailey and her two sisters, Anna M. "Anadora" Heinly of PA and Margaret Tatum of NC. Myrtle is survived by her brother, LT COL Carl "Edgar" Tadlock of Greenville, NC and her children: Steve Bailey (Mary) of Bradenton, FL, Tom Bailey (Susan) of Glastonbury, CT, Barbara Ann Yanaros (Allan) of Vero Beach, FL and Vicki Gaudette of Newington, CT. Myrtle is survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.

She was a vibrant person with piercing blue eyes, full of Southern charm, refreshing candor, great sense of humor, and a ready smile. The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawthorne Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 5381 Desoto Rd., Sarasota, FL 34235 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



