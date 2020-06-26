Shellenbaum, NancieAug. 21, 1934 - Jun. 13, 2020NANCIE SHELLENBAUM, 85 of Venice, Florida passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020.Born August 21, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to Albert and Grace Zorn, she is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dale Lee Shellenbaum and their two children; Marilyn Keyes, of Sarasota and Stephen Shellenbaum of Minneapolis. Her brother Don Zorn preceded her in death.Nancie, always bright, friendly and involved, served as Editor of the South Denver High School Newspaper, played violin in the orchestra and fell for Dale Shellenbaum before she was 18. They both attended University of Denver and were married on September 11, 1954 at the United Methodist Church near campus. She latter graduated with honors from Bradley University with her two children in attendance. She was a Pi Beta Phi, a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, and Phi Kappa Phi.While living in Peoria, Il for 40 years, she taught school, and served on several boards related to music and the arts. She got her Hole in One at Mt Hawley Country Club May 1980. Upon Dale's retirement from Caterpillar, they moved to Sarasota and enjoyed golf, tennis, and duplicate bridge at Palm Aire Country Club for 20 years. They moved to Jacaranda Trace independent living in Venice, Florida in 2018 and continued enjoying a full life.She had a zeal for life, was enormously supportive of her children and held dear her many friendships. Nancie will be remembered for her warm winning smile, her tenacity and kind demeanor. Her strong spirit will live on. She will be missed.Nancie will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery with a private family service followed by a Celebration of Life at Palm Aire Country Club on July 7th.