Nancy A. SanFilippo Obituary
SanFilippo, Nancy A.
Jan. 28, 1945 - Nov. 6, 2019
Nancy A. SanFilippo, 74, of Bradenton, FL, died on Nov. 6, 2019. on Sunday 11/10/19 visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8pm, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Av., Sarasota, FL 34236. Services will be held at 9:30am on Monday 11/11/19 at Our lady of the Angels, 12905 E. St. Rd 70, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. Entombment will be in Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
