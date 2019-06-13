|
Darby, Nancy Ann
March 25, 1949 - June 1, 2019
Nancy Ann Lizzio Darby, age 70, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 unexpectedly of natural causes.
Nancy was born in Manhattan, NY, to Alfred T. Lizzio and Florence M. Lizzio of Sarasota, FL. She was the life partner of David Alan Aura of Sarasota, FL for the past 18 years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Philomena Lizzio and Walter and Vincenza McCann of Manhattan, NY; her mother Florence Lizzio, and her sister Deborah Pizzuto of Sarasota, FL; and her Uncle, Anthony Lizzio of Potomac, MD. Nancy is survived by her father, Alfred Lizzio, her brother and sister-in-law William Lizzio and Pamela Lizzio of Piney Flats, TN, her niece Amanda Lizzio of Johnson City, TN; her nephew and family William Lizzio Jr. and Beth Lizzio (and great nephews Grant and Wyatt) of Gray, TN; nephews Michael and Nicholas Pizzuto, and brother-in-law, Ralph Pizzuto, all of Johnson City, TN.
Nancy was a beloved family member, wonderful homemaker, gourmet chef, and dog-Mom to her best friend Max of 13 years. She spent much of her life as a business owner of two Dairy Queen Restaurants; one in Sarasota and the other in Bradenton, FL. Her niece and nephews enjoyed the many trips to Dairy Queen over the years for free ice cream and visits with their cherished aunt. After she sold the Dairy Queen restaurants in 2009, she worked in the retail industry and was most recently employed by Vera Bradley at the Lakewood Ranch Mall.
Nancy knew food was the way to a person's heart and loved to cook big meals for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed watching the Food Network, in particular Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa show and following her cook books and recipes. She also loved decorating her home and making it a special retreat for Dave to relax after long days of hard work. Nancy enjoyed spending quiet time on the beach and always looked forward to her annual summer trip to Long Boat Key.
A private service was held on Friday, June 7th aboard the Water Wings yacht of Longboat Key, FL, and Nancy's ashes were spread in the ocean. Captain Nick Piscitelli officiated. In honor of Nancy's life, donations may be made to All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota Florida. Please join the Campaign Against Summer Hunger for over 40,000 children of Sarasota.
To donate go to https://www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/
Published in Herald Tribune from June 13 to June 14, 2019