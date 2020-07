Little, Nancy AnnDec 10, 1946 - Jul 24, 2020Nancy Ann Little, 73, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jul 24, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28th at graveside at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Homes. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com