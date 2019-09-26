|
Beghtel, Nancy B
June 25, 1938 - Sept. 22, 2019
Nancy B. Beghtel, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1938 in Rome, NY. She was a retired school teacher and had worked 16 years at Lakeview Elementary.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald; four children, Kristy Hahn of Rockford, IL, Richard Hahn of Chicago, IL, Robert Hahn of Trinity, FL, David Hahn of Merritt Island, FL and six grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Hope, 1560 Wendell Kent Rd, Sarasota.
Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019