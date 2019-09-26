Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Beghtel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy B. Beghtel


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy B. Beghtel Obituary
Beghtel, Nancy B
June 25, 1938 - Sept. 22, 2019
Nancy B. Beghtel, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away on September 22, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1938 in Rome, NY. She was a retired school teacher and had worked 16 years at Lakeview Elementary.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald; four children, Kristy Hahn of Rockford, IL, Richard Hahn of Chicago, IL, Robert Hahn of Trinity, FL, David Hahn of Merritt Island, FL and six grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Hope, 1560 Wendell Kent Rd, Sarasota.
Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to The Salvation Army.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.