Black, Nancy
March 25, 1952 - May 21, 2019
Nancy Black, 67, of Venice, Fl, formerly of Sarasota, died on May 21, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday June 15 at Church of the Palms. Born in Charleston WV. She was the partner of Robert Cope. The daughter of James and Juanita Adam. She loved her grandchildren Zeke, Ella, Brady and Colby and cat Snuggy. Survived by her daughters Jenna Dirscherl, Nikki Angers, sons-in-law Tom Dirscherl and Billy Angers, brother Jim Adam and sister Diane Ashley.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019
