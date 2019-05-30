Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Black Obituary
Black, Nancy
March 25,1952 - May 21, 2019
Nancy Black, 67, of Venice, formally of Sarasota, died peacefully on May 21, 2019. Born in Charleston, WV, the daughter of James and Juanita Adam. She is survived by her beloved companion and caretaker Robert Cope; two children: Jenna Dirscherl and Nikki Angers, sons-in-law Tom Dirscherl and Billy Angers, and four grandchildren Zeke, Ella, Brady and Colby, as well as, her brother Jim Adam and his wife Jo, and sister Diane Ashley. Nancy, a proud Mother and Grandma, was a member of Church of the Palms. She had been employed by Sunset automotive and Gettel automotive, but focused mainly on raising her children. Nancy enjoyed fishing, boating, playing tennis, and had a strong love for animals, especially her cat Snuggie. Diagnosed with cancer in February, Nancy gave her all up until the very end. She will forever be remembered for her loving heart and kindness, her love of cooking, but most of all for her love of her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Palms on June 15 at 11am. The family is asking any donations be made to John Hopkins all Children's Hospital.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.