Black, Nancy
March 25,1952 - May 21, 2019
Nancy Black, 67, of Venice, formally of Sarasota, died peacefully on May 21, 2019. Born in Charleston, WV, the daughter of James and Juanita Adam. She is survived by her beloved companion and caretaker Robert Cope; two children: Jenna Dirscherl and Nikki Angers, sons-in-law Tom Dirscherl and Billy Angers, and four grandchildren Zeke, Ella, Brady and Colby, as well as, her brother Jim Adam and his wife Jo, and sister Diane Ashley. Nancy, a proud Mother and Grandma, was a member of Church of the Palms. She had been employed by Sunset automotive and Gettel automotive, but focused mainly on raising her children. Nancy enjoyed fishing, boating, playing tennis, and had a strong love for animals, especially her cat Snuggie. Diagnosed with cancer in February, Nancy gave her all up until the very end. She will forever be remembered for her loving heart and kindness, her love of cooking, but most of all for her love of her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Church of the Palms on June 15 at 11am. The family is asking any donations be made to John Hopkins all Children's Hospital.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019