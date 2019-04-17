Esry, Nancy

Dec 14, 1935 - Apr 12, 2019

Nancy Reich Esry peacefully passed away with her family by her side on April 12, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. She was born December 14, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri to William H. Reich and Marcile Kemper Reich, who preceded her in death. Nancy grew up in Independence, Missouri and graduated in 1953 from William Chrisman High School and then earned her degree from The University of Kansas, where she was a Pi Beta Phi and also starred in the play "The Glass Menagerie" on campus.

Nancy married Carroll D. Esry of Independence on February 2, 1957; and they were blessed with three children, William, David and Marcie. Nancy was an involved and loving mother, supporting the kids through school, sports and scouting activities.

She was also very active in her community, serving as an Elder in her Presbyterian Church, volunteering with PTA, and the Junior Service League of Independence (JSL); providing leadership as President in 1973-74. One of her great passions through JSL was helping to build and sustain the Kids on the Block puppet program for elementary students. She had a special gift for making "Ellen Jane" talk and come alive for the kids! She also enjoyed her years as a tour guide at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

Nancy and Carroll opened a new chapter in their life when they purchased a home in Sarasota, Florida in 1994. Boating quickly became an activity Nancy and Carroll enjoyed together. Nancy was the perfect First Mate and a consummate hostess to many friends.

Nancy's trademark, no matter whether she was cheering on her beloved Jayhawks, attending a formal dinner or simply having a glass of wine on the patio, was her kind, warm smile. There was nothing Nancy enjoyed more than birthdays, dinners, vacations and times spent with her family and friends.

Nancy will live on in the hearts of her husband, Carroll and her children, William C. (Jill), David R. (Nancy), Marcie Esry Johnson (Jonny) and her sister, Carolyn R. Weir (Dr. Robert). Her grandchildren Michael (Laura), Ellie, Jordan, Lauren and Katelyn will cherish the memories of Gramma's banana bread, love of Harry Potter, colorful fingernails and warm hugs.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Palms, Sarasota, Florida. Visitation will follow the service. A Celebration in Missouri will be held at a later date. In Nancy's honor, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Church of the Palms Foundation, (3224 Bee Ridge Road; Sarasota, Florida 34239); Family Support (wwfs.org); or the Heart of America Council Boy Scouts (10210 Holmes Road; KCMO 64131).