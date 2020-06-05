Fugate, Nancy

Oct 27,1932 - May 29, 2020

Nancy Baxter Fugate, a pioneering feminist, career woman, educator, and loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87. She was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, and grew up in a nomadic Navy family that constantly moved from city to city. At a very early age, Nancy decided to live life on her own terms. That's exactly what she did.

After winning an academic scholarship, Nancy pursued a bachelor's degree in education at Florida State University. She also joined FSU's touring Flying High Circus, and was an avid Seminoles fan. Following graduation, she met and married Terry Fugate in Pompano Beach. While teaching in elementary school and raising her young son and newborn daughter, Nancy still found time to earn a master's degree from the University of Florida. After moving to Sarasota, she flourished in the Sarasota County School system. Nancy played a pivotal role in school integration, and advanced from the classroom to administrative posts, including many stints as assistant principal, and a term as county reading supervisor. After 32 years as a game-changing educator, Nancy retired.

In 1985, Nancy moved to Siesta Key, and realized her vision of living on the water. Brisk walks to Point of Rocks Beach and her passion for tennis kept her healthy. Nancy captained numerous tennis teams at the Bath and Racquet Club and won many trips to the USTA state tournament. She also made a pilgrimage to Wimbledon, but only as a tennis fan. That voyage was only one of her many world travels in the company of family and friends.

Nancy was an independent thinker who rejected conventional limitations. Her indomitable spirit will remain with us forever.

Nancy leaves behind her children, Marty Fugate, Johelen Fugate, and Melissa Stanley; her grandchildren, Daniel Fugate, Andrew Fugate, Jackson Stanley, Sean Adley, and Erin Vernere; her nieces and nephews, Bronwyn Levine, Chris Jefferson, Becky Blair, Kathryn Bohn, and Tricia Baker; her great-grandchild, Maggie Vernere; her sister Patricia Blair; and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Estelle Jefferson.

Nancy's memorial will be postponed until after the pandemic, to allow her circle of family and friends to gather together and celebrate her life.



