Dane, Nancy Greeff
April 29, 1929 - August 23, 2019
Nancy Greeff Dane of Sarasota, FL and Quogue, NY died on August 23, 2019 after a short illness. She was 90.
Born on April 29, 1929 to Katharine and Ernest C.F. Greeff, she spent her early childhood in Mahwah, New Jersey. She is an alumna of the Mount Vernon Seminary, Washington D.C. and Bennett Junior College. After school, Nancy had a long career as a production advertising manager at MD Publications in New York City.
Nancy was married to John M. Sartorius, a widower, of Tenafly New Jersey and Quogue, New York from 1979 to until his death in 1998. In 1999 she married Nelson B. Dane, Jr., and moved to his hometown of Sarasota, Florida. She remained in Sarasota after Nelson's death in 2008 and continued to be a seasonal resident of Quogue—where the Greeff family has been spending summers for over 125 years. Nancy is survived by her two nephews, Douglas and David Greeff, and three stepsons, John, Peter and Scott Sartorius.
Nancy was an avid, ranked bridge player, loved playing golf, enjoyed traveling, and was very active in the communities where she lived. In Sarasota, Florida she was a member of the Sara Bay Country Club and The Field Club, and in Quogue, New York she was a member of the Quogue Field Club and Quogue Beach Club. For many years she was also a member of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Visitation will occur on Tuesday, August 27 from 6-8pm at the Werner-Rothwell funeral home, at 60 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at the Church of Atonement in Quogue NY. Interment followed in the Quogue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be sent to the Quogue Library, PO Box 5036, Quogue 11959 or the East End Hospice, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019