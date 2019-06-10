Home

Nancy J. Katz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy J. Katz Obituary
Katz, Nancy J.
Apr 7, 1939 - June 1, 2019
Nancy J. Katz, 80, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Nancy was born in New York City and graduated from C.W. Post College in Long Island, NY. She met her husband of 63 years, Irwin, while they both were working at Modell's Shoppers World—she in the record department, he worked in luggage. They started a family in Bayside, Queens then moved on to Syosset, NY to raise their three boys.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by Irwin, her sons: Mitchel, Barry and Robert and her daughters-in-law: Ginny, Cathy and Caren. Her loss will be profoundly felt by her eight grandchildren: Douglas, Danny, David, Emily, Liza, Ryan, Josh and Tali and her granddaughter-in-law, Wafa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to .
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 11, 2019
