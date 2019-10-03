|
Johnson (Kinder), Nancy
Jan 8, 1945 - Oct 1, 2019
Nancy Johnson (Kinder), 74, of Venice, FL formerly of Columbus, OH passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Nancy was born January 8, 1945 in Columbus, OH the daughter of the late Edward and Irma (Tucker) Kinder. Nancy is survived by her husband James Johnson of Venice, Fl; brother Lance "Fred" Kinder of Westerville, OH; daughters Amy (Michael) Pohle of Orient, OH and Jenny (Chris) Meitner of Grove City, OH; grandchildren Alexa (Nathan) Bennett of Dublin, OH, Connor (Maddy) Pohle, Grove City, OH as well as twins Sasha and Sophie Meitner of Grove City, OH. Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and John Kinder and sister in law Ruth Kinder. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Venice Living Room, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, FL 34293, checks may be payable to Senior Friendship Center. Services will be held at a later date in Columbus, OH.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019