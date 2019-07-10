|
|
Joyce-Thibault, Nancy
Nov 20, 1934 - Jul 2, 2019
Nancy Joyce-Thibault, 84, of Glenridge, formally of Lakewood Ranch and University Park, Sarasota, died July 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Father Don Henry will lead the Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic church. Following, a Celebration of Life at 11:00am at Glenridge. Survivors include her loving husband of 6 years, Charles Thibault; devoted children Richard (Harmony) Joyce of Sarasota, Susan Luzwick of Prescott, AZ and Michael (Victoria) Joyce of Barrington, IL as well as step-children Larry (Terry) Thibault, Paul (Chris) Thibault and Kathy (Michael) Thibault-Buckley of Ilion, NY; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
NancyO, as she was nicknamed in her youth, brought love and happiness to her many friends and two loving families. After graduating from University of Pittsburgh's Nursing school, Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Richard Joyce, and was a loving wife and devoted mother to her three beloved children. In retirement, Nancy and Richard settled to Sarasota and enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until Richard succumbed to melanoma in 2010.
Nancy met Charles Thibault at church, when she asked if the seat next to him was free. They found that they shared many similar life experiences. They enjoyed several years of loving marriage, shared a new home in Glenridge and grew into a larger loving family. Nancy enjoyed meeting new people and cherished her friends, many of them life-long.
She was a true lady with a beautiful smile and a happy heart. She will be remembered for her love of laughter and her incredible strength and grace .
In lieu of flowers please donate to or .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 19, 2019