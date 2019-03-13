|
Donnellan, Nancy Kane
July 18, 1938 - March 10, 2019
Retired Judge Nancy Kane Donnellan passed away March 10 after a long illness. Born Nancy Ellen on July 18, 1938 in Syracuse, NY, she was the first daughter after four sons for Arthur and Helen Murphy Kane. She grew up with six brothers and one sister. After graduating from the Convent School in Syracuse, she attended the College of the Sacred Heart in Newton, MA. It was during one of the family's summers on Cape Cod that she met Robert Donnellan at the Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. Following Bob's graduation as a Navy officer, they were married and began to share his Navy career of 12 years in the submarine service while raising their family of two sons and two daughters. After Bob's long service in the Navy, the family moved to San Diego where Bob began his career as a financial advisor. When the family moved to Cary, IL, Nancy got interested in the Law. Without a college degree, she applied and was accepted at Depaul Law School in Chicago and began the lengthy commute from Cary that led to earning her law degree. Nancy began her law career in Chicago as an Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County. When Bob's career took him to Texas, Nancy joined a local law firm in Houston. Another career opportunity brought them to Sarasota where Nancy joined the law firm of Kirk Pinkerton. In her law practice she focused on labor law. Then with the assistance of Bob, her master campaigner, and after one failed attempt, Nancy won her first of two terms as judge for the 12th Circuit Court serving Sarasota and surrounding areas. Upon her retirement she continued to assist the courts when needed for some years while always working on improving her gourmet cooking skills. During their time in Sarasota Bob and Nancy were active members of the Sarasota Yacht Club and made several trips on their Rising Glass yacht from Sarasota to Maine and their beloved Cape Cod. Nancy will be missed by her husband, by her children Bob Jr. (Jan), Sue Rigney (Tom ), Tim (Valerie), and Judy (Don), her brothers Arthur Jr. (Pauline), John (Katie), Tom (Toula), Richard (Hanna) and sister Judy Kane Hibbs, and several grandchildren. Services will be private.
