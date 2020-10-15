1/
Nancy Keeton
1930 - 2020
Keeton, Nancy
Mar 03, 1930 - Aug 30, 2020
Nancy Helen Keeton, age 90, passed away August 30, 2020 at Magnolia Village, Bowling Green, Ky. She was born March 3, 1930 or March 4th. Nancy was raised during the Great Depression in Kentucky and Cincinnati. She was married to Elzie Keeton and had 4 children: Beatrice (George) Sowards, Dwight (Susan) Keeton, Martha (Ken) Parks, and Sandy (Keith) Bradley. She had 8 grandchildren....Jon, Leigh, Tory, Justin, Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Roberta and Courtney and 17 great grandchildren.
Nancy lived and worked in Sarasota, Florida for over 50 years. She worked at Nick's Bar and the Red Barn for over 40 years. She was quick with a drink and her wit. She will always be remembered for her generosity, her kind heart, her smile and her excellent Southern cooking. She lived life to the fullest and she will be missed.
A cremation will be planned with a service for later in Hazel Green, Kentucky. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army, her favorite charity.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
