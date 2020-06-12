Andrews, Nancy M.

Feb 3, 1933 - Jun 10, 2020

Andrews, Nancy M, 87, Sarasota formerly of Beloit, WI was reunited in heaven with the Love of her Life Lloyd Andrews on June 10, 2020. Nancy was a loving Mother, Grandmother and

Great-Grandmother who enjoyed time with her family, playing Bridge and monthly lunches with her "Lively Ladies". She was a member of a crocheting group in Beloit, WI, lovingly known as the "Happy Hookers" – celebrating 46 years of Friendship.

Surviving are Julie (Ronald) Rosas of Tampa, Curtis of Sarasota, Tammy (Jim) Clark of Sarasota and Daniel of Sarasota, Sister Mary Jo Schuler of Richmond, IN. Seven Grandchildren Elizabeth (Sam) Basta, Emily and Melissa Rosas, Megan (Mike) Eosso, Sam, Jack and Lilly Andrews, Four Great-Grandchildren Braxton and Blakleigh Basta, Micaela and Payton Eosso. , Many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her pet dog Maddy. Predeceased by her parents Ferris and Lillian Hitchcock and Sister Barbara Stromquist.

Visitation will be Monday June 15 from 5-7 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave Sarasota, Funeral Service on Tuesday June 16 at 10 am, graveside to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.



